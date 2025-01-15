Solvang begins construction on a new senior center that will serve the community for generations

SOLVANG, Calif. - The aging and worn out 40-year old modular senior center in Solvang is gone and a new, larger and more versatile building is going up.

"This has been an amazing journey, an incredible journey and we are proud of our accomplishments for our community, " said Steering Committee Co-Chair Linda Johansen. In front of a standing room only crowd she and other members of the fundraising and development team took turns describing their efforts to raise the $5-million dollars for the project to go forward.

This effort took seven years, and that included some difficult times to contact people and get donations during the pandemic.

Solvang Mayor David Brown said the city also came through with $450,000 in funding to join others. They include Dr. Virgil Elings, the family of Ken and Lloyd Mills, the Holzheu family, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, the Vikings of Solvang and Solvang Rotary.

On an overhead screen the names of many donors were projected and some were in the room to be part of the moment. The donations came in on various financial levels.

Brown said, "it's already funded and now they just need to build it."

He said it is long term planning that is needed and will serve the community in many ways. "It's generational in our thinking with regards to our seniors and we are also trying to partner those seniors with our youth and these are the types of facilities that will do that."

Committee Member Elaine Campbell sees the seniors partnering with many other age groups in ways that will benefit both like it's never been done in Solvang before.

"Can you imagine what it will be like when we can do inter generational programs after school when we can start doing evening dance classes and exercise classes because before we had a building that could only do one function at a time."

As the dirt flew at the groundbreaking and several contributors had a shovel, the late Willi Campbell, the city's first Mayor, was remembered for her dedicated effort to get the new center funded and built.

Her daughter Elaine said, "it was so important to her that seniors were viewed not only with respect but as a valuable part of the community much stronger and wiser and ore helpful and not cast to the side." She said the old building was not capable of handling as much use as the new one will have. "Was a modular building with Costco tables enough for our seniors? Absolutely not!" She said, "we needed something bigger and better and set us up for the future and remarkably we stand here today doing all of that."

Inside the future building there will be opportunities to have meals together, many fitness classes, some tech teaching and financial help. "Here they are as a community. a community of peers and the same age brackets and abilities and it is amazing to see that the sharing of that, " said Brown.

The staff says seniors involved in the center are living longer than if they were not active in the programs offered or eating the healthy foods.

During construction, alternative sites for the senior programs have been set up so their activities will never stop.

Those behind this project say with the current dry weather they are off to a strong start on the project and they plan to be back for a ribbon cutting in June of next year.