33rd annual Christmas tree burn closes Julefest in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang closed the holiday season and it’s Julefest tradition with the annual Christmas tree burn.

Temperatures, calm wind, and the setting of the sun created conditions just right for the big moment on Friday night.

“This is a tradition that the City of Solvang hosts. And we're glad to partner with this because this is our opportunity to talk about fire prevention and how we can keep families safe before and after Christmas,” says Tim Gaily with Santa Barbara County Fire.

For over three decades, Solvang has held the Christmas tree burn to formally close out the holidays, and their Julefest holiday season.

“Christmas in Solvang especially on TikTok nowadays, has really gotten a lot of people to come out on Christmas or Christmas time to solving. So I feel like it gets bigger every every year. I see a lot more people on,” says Cassidy Barba, who lives in Solvang.

Community members brought their trees early, before sundown, - helping each other unload.

Officials say people tend to add to the pile all the way until the moment firefighters light the blaze.

“You feel together with your friends and family when you're here. Just getting to watch the trees. That's not something that you do a lot,” says Angelo Jonathan, who lives in Solvang.

As families made their way through town to the empty field adjacent to the old mission, the sense of community celebration was unmistakable.

“Solving keeps up, It keeps up a Christmas tradition throughout the New year and it keeps going. I think the whole town, like, continuously does Christmas,” says Molly Young, who lives in Buellton.

Fire officials use the event to remind families that Christmas trees are highly flammable, and it’s important to make sure you don’t keep it in your house too long after Christmas.

“It's amazing because, I mean, look at it. It's beautiful. It just brings everyone together. You get to meet new people. It's. It's a good place to socialize,” says Oaklon Kendall, who lives in Solvang.