Santa Maria Philharmonic Society Presents Music at the Library Series with the SB Piano Boys at the Public Library

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society presented Music at the Library Series with the Santa Barbara Piano Boys at the Santa Maria Library on Sunday afternoon.

The library came alive with the sounds of classical music as the talented brother duo, Zeyn and Rhyan Schweyk, took center stage for a special performance. The young pianists, known as the "SB Piano Boys," delighted the audience with their impressive skills and shared their passion for classical music.

A Musical Journey from Childhood to the Stage

Zeyn and Rhyan Schweyk, who have been playing piano since they were just four and five years old, have come a long way from their early practice sessions. Now, as young adults, they’re studying engineering at Johns Hopkins University and music at the Peabody Institute of Music. Despite their rigorous academic commitments, the brothers continue to perform and share their love of music with others.

“It started with our family,” said Zeyn Schweyk, reflecting on how their journey began. “And then we realized we just loved playing for everyone, especially the youth, encouraging other people our age to listen to classical music.”

Their musical repertoire includes a variety of classical composers, from Chopin and Beethoven to Rachmaninoff, though they say they appreciate all types of music. “Every composer, essentially everyone. All the greats. All good music,” Zeyn added with a smile.

Encouraging a New Generation to Appreciate Classical Music

While many young people today may gravitate toward modern genres, the Schweyk brothers have made it their mission to inspire their peers to embrace classical music. “I think we realized that not a lot of people listen to classical music, especially from our generation,” said Rhyan.

Their performance at the Santa Maria Library was part of their ongoing efforts to share the joy of classical music with local audiences. Both Zeyn and Rhyan have been active members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, and their return to perform in Santa Maria over the holidays was a special homecoming for the brothers.

A Mother's Pride

For their mother, Deena Schweyk, seeing her children thrive in their musical pursuits has been a source of immense pride. “Proud is an understatement. It’s one thing to see your kids thrive doing what they love, but to share it with others and see the joy in others' eyes also… it’s just rewarding,” she said.

Since composing at age eight and performing publicly by nine, the brothers have made an impact on their community, and Deena hopes their love for music will inspire future generations. “We just wanted music to be a part of their lives,” she explained. “But it’s become a part of their lives and everybody else’s, and hopefully future generations, too.”

The Schweyk Brothers’ Impact on the Santa Maria Community

The event at the Santa Maria Library was just one of many performances that highlight the ongoing cultural contributions of the Schweyk brothers. Whether it’s sharing their music with young audiences or performing at Central Coast venues, their commitment to spreading classical music is evident.

As the duo continues their education and performance career on the East Coast, they remain dedicated to the art of classical music, hoping to inspire not just their generation, but future generations, to appreciate its timeless beauty.

The Santa Maria Philharmonic's event on Sunday was more than just a concert; it was a reminder of the power of music to bring people together across generations. With talented young performers like Zeyn and Ryan Schweyk leading the way, the future of classical music looks bright—especially for the younger generations of Santa Maria. They will host their 11th Annual Youth Showcase on January 11th at 3 p.m., at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library. To find out more visit their website. https://smphilharmonic.org/