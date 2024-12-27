Mexico tests cellphone app allowing migrants to send alert if they are about to be detained in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is developing a cellphone app that will allow migrants to warn relatives and consulates if they think they are about to be detained by U.S. immigration officials. The move comes in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to carry out mass deportations after he takes office on Jan. 20. Mexico’s top diplomat said Friday the app has been rolled out for small-scale testing and appears to work well. It would allow migrants to press a button that would send a message to previously chosen relatives and the nearest Mexican consulate, he said.

