American Airlines flights are cleared to fly after a brief grounding due to systemwide technical issue. Just before 7 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all American Airlines flights grounded in the U.S. at the airline’s request. American had reported a technical issue affecting its entire system with millions traveling for the holiday.

