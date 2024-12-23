Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is not expected to announce a decision on his future over the holidays

TORONTO (AP) — A source says embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not expected to announce a decision on his future over the Christmas holidays. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Prime Minister will be traveling to British Columbia with his family from December 26th to January 2. Concerns about Trudeau’s leadership were exacerbated last week when Trudeau’s finance minister and deputy prime minister resigned from the Cabinet. A growing number of Liberal Members of Parliament want him to step aside. It remains an open question whether Trudeau will lead his Liberal party into next year’s election.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.