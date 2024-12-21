Skip to Content
UNLV beats UC Riverside 66-53

Published 2:43 pm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 15 points as UNLV beat UC Riverside 66-53 on Saturday.

Thomas had five rebounds and five assists for the Rebels (6-5). Jeremiah Cherry scored 12 points and added three blocks. Jailen Bedford and Jaden Henley both added nine points.

The Highlanders (8-5) were led by Barrington Hargress, who posted 17 points and two steals. Nate Pickens added 10 points and six rebounds for UC Riverside. Parker Strauss finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

