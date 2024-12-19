Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting ‘Saturday Night Live’ music performances

NEW YORK (AP) — Who works harder than Questlove? The Academy Award winner has teamed up with Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez and NBC for a new three-hour special. “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” celebrates 50 years of the program and spotlights its memorable live music performances. The film features sketches, performances and over 50 interview subjects including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton and more. It will broadcast live on NBC Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and become available to stream on Peacock the next day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.