New Jersey Supreme Court temporarily leaves attorney general in charge of Paterson police

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top court has agreed to temporarily pause a lower court decision that determined the attorney general overstepped his authority when he took control of the Paterson Police Department. The Supreme Court of New Jersey’s temporary pause on Thursday means Attorney General Matt Platkin’s officer in charge will remain in control of the department. The high court issued the stay without elaboration, and Platkin praised the decision in a post on X. On Wednesday, the New Jersey Appellate Division said Platkin had no authority to take over Paterson’s police force in March 2023 after the headline-grabbing death of Najee Seabrooks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.