Blinken will avoid Ukraine and the Middle East at a divided UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make what’s likely his final trip in office to the United Nations this week. He’s capping his engagements with the world body after a tumultuous four years that saw war return to Europe and multiple crises in the Middle East. With the U.N. Security Council more divided than ever, Blinken will chair two meetings of the U.N.’s most powerful body on Thursday. Neither will focus on Russia’s war with Ukraine or the Middle East. Instead, Blinken will lead sessions on artificial intelligence and the conflict in Sudan.

