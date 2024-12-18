Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan chat fame and friendship

LONDON (AP) — Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan may be juggling multiple releases and busy schedules, but the bright young stars managed to reunite in London for a conversation at the British Film Institute. The former co-stars met on Greta Gerwig’s 2017 high school film “Lady Bird” and were paired up again several years later in her adaptation of “Little Women.” Both had busy years appearing in multiple film releases that are now vying for awards recognition. Ronan said on Wednesday that though professionally their lives have taken them in different directions, they’ve remained friends and will “dip back in every few years” to catch up.

