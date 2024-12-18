A key Trump ally on immigration explains how mass deportations could work

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas official who’s an informal adviser to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team on immigration issues doesn’t expect mass deportations to prompt arrests of migrants at sensitive locations such as schools and churches. But Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach does expect Trump to take action that will spark a legal challenge over the citizenship status of children born in the U.S. to immigrants living in the country illegally. He also expects Trump to encourage local and state law enforcement officers to help with efforts to arrest and detain migrants. Kobach said Wednesday during an Associated Press interview that he’s in regular contact with Trump’s team.

