Two stars may be orbiting each other near a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way galaxy

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have spotted what appear to be two stars whipping around each other near the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Nearly every large galaxy has a supermassive black hole at its heart. Scientists know stars can form near and even orbit these black hole behemoths, but they’ve never seen a pair of stars survive so close by. At about 2.7 million years old, the twin stars seem to be fairly young. In the next million years, scientists say they could merge into one. The research was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

