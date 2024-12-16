TikTok asks the Supreme Court for an emergency order to block a US ban unless it’s sold

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok is asking the Supreme Court to step in on an emergency basis to block the federal law that would ban the popular platform in the United States unless its China-based parent company agrees to sell it. Company lawyers and China-based ByteDance on Monday urged the justices to act before the law’s Jan. 19 deadline. Content creators who rely on the platform for income and some of TikTok’s more than 170 million users in the U.S. are expected to file a separate plea. The companies say a shutdown lasting just a month would cause TikTok to lose about a third of its daily users in the U.S.

