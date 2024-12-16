Political strife erupts over South Korean court as it is set to determine the fate of impeached Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s acting leader has vowed to convey to the world that things are back to normal following parliament’s impeachment of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol. But rival parties are squabbling over the mechanics of a court ruling to determine whether to formally unseat or reinstate him. During a Cabinet Council meeting on Tuesday, acting leader Han Duck-soo says he will “do my utmost to inform the international society that Republic of Korea is fast regaining stability.” But the rival parties have been bickering over whether to fill three vacant justices’ seats at the Constitutional Court.

