Palestinian security forces launch a rare crackdown on militants in the West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces have launched a rare crackdown against local militant groups in the northern West Bank. They have sent in armored cars and are engaging in fierce gunbattles that have killed at least two people in the volatile area. The raid marks an unusual step for the Palestinian Authority. It’s the governing body for semi-autonomous pockets in the occupied West Bank that is internationally recognized but has largely lost control of militant strongholds. On Saturday, Palestinian security forces said they had begun the operation in the Jenin refugee camp. It’s a longtime militant stronghold. The operation was continuing Monday. AP reporters heard heavy gunfire and spotted at least two Palestinian armored vehicles roaming the outskirts of the camp.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.