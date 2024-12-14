Reynolds gives Wrexham locals early Christmas gifts and watches team play with famous guests

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds has treated Wrexham’s locals to an early Christmas present on his latest trip to north Wales and he brought another Hollywood celebrity along for the ride. Reynolds co-owns Wrexham soccer club with Rob McElhenney and watched the team draw with Cambridge 2-2 on Saturday in the company of actor and producer Channing Tatum. Tatum appeared in the latest “Deadpool and Wolverine” movie alongside Reynolds. The previous night, Reynolds went to a pub in the center of Wrexham and said he would be buying a round of drinks for everyone there. He joked the pub “might be bussing in another hundred people” to benefit from his generosity.

