Popular actor in southern India is freed on bail after spending a night in jail in a stampede case

NEW DELHI (AP) — A popular actor in southern India has been released from jail on bail, a day after he was arrested by police in connection with a stampede that led to the death of a woman at the premiere of his movie earlier this month. A local court on Friday ordered Allu Arjun to spend 14 days in jail, but within hours the Telangana High Court granted him bail. However, the actor had to spend the night in jail because prison authorities did not receive a copy of the bail until late Friday, the Press Trust of India reported. A 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was critically injured in the stampede, which occurred during the screening of Arjun’s latest release.

