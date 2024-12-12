A look at the growing political storm unleashed by South Korean president’s martial law decree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a fiery televised statement, defending his short-lived martial law decree as a necessary act of governance. He vowed to “fight to the end” in the face of opposition-led attempts to impeach him and expanding investigations into whether his power grab last week amounted to a rebellion. Yoon’s statement deepens the political turmoil that has paralyzed politics, halted diplomatic activities and rattled financial markets. He spoke hours before the main opposition Democratic Party submitted a new impeachment motion against him for a floor vote this weekend.

