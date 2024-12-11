Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing could return to New York on a governor’s warrant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The suspect in the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO plans to fight extradition to New York to face murder charges, but officials hope to get him back with what’s called a governor’s warrant. The process could happen quickly or take more than a month. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Wednesday had not yet asked Pennsylvania for the warrant after murder charges were filed against Luigi Mangione late Monday in New York. In the meanwhile, Mangione is being held without bail in western Pennsylvania in the killing of Brian Thompson.

