Son charged with murder after calling 911 to drop father’s body off, NY sheriff says

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man has been charged with murder after he tried to drop off his father’s bullet-riddled body at a sheriff’s office. Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Doughterty says 30-year-old Richard Fluegel Jr. called 911 late Monday to say that he had a body to turn in. The sheriff called the situation “very abnormal.” Deputies met Fluegel in the parking lot and found the body of Richard Fluegel Sr. Authorities say the 60-year-old father had been shot to death. The son was arrested. He pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges late Tuesday. No attorney for Fluegel was listed in court papers.

