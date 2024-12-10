Women’s monument planned for Ohio Statehouse grounds receives anonymous $1 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The organization spearheading installation of a monument to women’s suffrage at the Ohio Statehouse has received an anonymous $1 million donation. The Capitol Square Foundation announced the gift Monday. It was made in tribute to the late Jo Ann Davidson, the trailblazing first female speaker of the Ohio House, who died in October. The gift comes at a pivotal time for the Ohio Women’s Monument. After years of planning, the sculpture’s design was approved by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board last month. Unveiling is scheduled for 2026. Pulitzer-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin recently keynoted a kickoff fundraiser.

