UN urges Taliban to embrace human rights obligations for Afghanistan’s protection and prosperity

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan wants the country’s Taliban rulers to embrace global human rights obligations for the protection and prosperity of future generations. The mission’s call Tuesday follows increasing alarm over a reported suspension of medical education and training for women and girls. Authorities have neither confirmed the suspension nor responded to the reports. The reports said that the Taliban leader ordered educational institutions to stop providing medical courses for females. The U.N. mission said the theme for this year’s International Human Rights Day emphasized how rights empowered people to build a better future.

