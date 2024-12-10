Florida lawmaker’s party switch increases Republican supermajority in the House
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Democratic Florida state Rep. Susan Valdés is switching parties, which will extend Republicans’ supermajority in the House. Valdés, a former school board member from Tampa, announced her decision Monday. She won reelection in November by 5 percentage points. Her switch increases the power of Florida Republicans, which have controlled the governor’s office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. Valdés is serving her final two years before leaving office due to term limits. Republicans now have an 86-34 majority in the House.