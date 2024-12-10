Ex-Abercrombie CEO asks court to determine if he’s competent to face sex trafficking charges
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch has requested a court hearing to determine whether he’s mentally fit to stand trial as he faces federal sex trafficking charges in New York. A lawyer for Michael Jeffries made a motion for a competency hearing during a court appearance Tuesday in federal court on Long Island. Attorney Brian Bieber declined to comment afterward, saying the request will be dealt with by judge at the appropriate time. The judge set a Feb. 6 date for his lawyers to submit a report from a doctor evaluating Jeffries’ competency. Prosecutors then have until April 8 to file their own doctor’s report.