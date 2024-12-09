Virginia man charged in FBI sting with supporting Islamic State goes on trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A terrorism trial is underway against a Virginia man accused of funneling tens of thousands of dollars to the Islamic State group. During opening statements Monday at federal court in Alexandria, a defense lawyer for 35-year-old Mohammed Chhipa said his client was a lonely man looking for a wife and relentlessly targeted by FBI sting operations, including one undercover operative who pretended to be a willing bride. Prosecutors say Chhipa met several times with an undercover FBI operative who gave him hundreds of dollars in 2021 and 2022. Chhipa allegedly took the money, converted it to Bitcoin and sent it to overseas accounts destined for the Islamic State. They allege he sent tens of thousands of dollars to the Islamic State in similar fashion.

