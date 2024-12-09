Trudeau says Americans are realizing that Trump’s tariffs on Canada make life a lot more expensive

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Americans “are beginning to wake up to the reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive.” Trudeau also says dealing with Donald Trump on trade will be “a little more challenging” than the last time. Trudeau says that’s because Trump’s team is coming in with a much clearer set of ideas of what they want to do right away than after his first election win in 2016. The Republican president-elect has threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

