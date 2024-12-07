Ukraine confirms second Danish delivery of F-16s as Zelenskyy seeks support in Paris

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In a message on Telegram, Zelenskyy praised Denmark and lamented a lack of dedication from other allies. The announcement comes as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region marks a day of mourning for 10 people killed in a Russian attack on Friday. A further 24 people, including two children, were injured when a missile struck a local service station. Addressing the attacks, Zelenskyy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not seek “real peace.” Zelenskyy is due to meet other world leaders Saturday at an event in Paris.

