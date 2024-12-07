Trump says US shouldn’t intervene in Syria as opposition forces gain ground

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says the U.S. should avoid engaging militarily in Syria as an insurgent offensive reaches the suburbs of the capital. Trump’s first extensive comments on the dramatic rebel push came Saturday via his social media website. The Biden administration also has said it’s not backing the offensive, nor has it suggested that the U.S. military will intervene. Trump condemned the overall U.S. handling of what is a 13-year war in Syria. But he added, “THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.