Florida prosecutor seeks to clear records of people charged with buying police-made crack in 1980s

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor says he will seek to vacate as many as 2,600 convictions of people who bought crack cocaine manufactured by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office between 1988 and 1990. The Florida Supreme Court ruled in 1993 that people couldn’t be charged in cases where the sheriff’s office had made the crack cocaine and undercover deputies then sold it to buyers who were arrested and charged. Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor says that while his office was reviewing old records, prosecutors realized many of people may still have criminal charges or convictions on their records because of the sting operation.

