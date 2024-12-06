The DNC chair candidates discuss Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and winning Latino voters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Four Democrats are running for Democratic National Committee chair, looking to take on the task of reinvigorating a party demoralized by a second loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Others may still get into the race as Democrats reckon with what went wrong in the 2024 election, which saw Trump gain with nearly every demographic group in a decisive repudiation of the incumbent party. The 448 DNC members will elect a successor for outgoing Chair Jaime Harrison on Feb. 1. The party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is scheduled to meet next week to approve rules for the contest.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.