Polls open in general election in Ghana overshadowed by the worst economic crisis in a generation

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Polls have opened in presidential and legislative elections in Ghana, poised to be a litmus test for democracy in a region shaken by extremist violence and coups. Some 18.7 million people are registered to vote Saturday in the West African country hit by one of the worst economic crises in a generation. However, the two main candidates offer little hope for change for the nation. Ghana used to be a poster child for democracy in the region, but in recent years, it has struggled with a profound economic crisis, including surging inflation and a lack of jobs.

