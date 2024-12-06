More than 1,000 kids experienced Dorrance Dance’s ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than a thousand kids got to experience a performance by world renowned tap dancers at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Hosted by the UCSB Arts & Lectures series, kids from public elementary schools enjoyed a condensed version of the “Dorrance Dance’s The Nutcracker Suite on Friday.

The tap company took their cue from Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s reinterpretation of “The Nutcracker Suite.”

Organizers of the performance say for some kids this is the first time they've ever visited the Arlington Theatre.