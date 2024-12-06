Hollywood and the Middle East mix at Red Sea International Film Festival

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — One of the Middle East’s fastest-growing film festivals opened Thursday in Saudi Arabia, attracting filmmakers and stars from around the world to present over 120 films from 81 countries in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district. The Red Sea International Film Festival, now in its fourth year, offers a vibrant lineup featuring a mix of world premieres and acclaimed international films. Since its launch, the festival has attracted major global talent. This year, the event will welcome Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Spike Lee, alongside Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, strengthening its growing reputation on the international film circuit.

