Warriors host Houston without injured Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sat out against the Houston Rockets on Thursday with the hope they will return for the second game of the back-to-back when the Golden State Warriors host Minnesota on Friday night.

Curry has been dealing with pain in both knees. He underwent an MRI exam on Nov. 26 that showed no structural damage. But he is experiencing discomfort around his kneecaps and he missed facing the Thunder a day later.

Green is sidelined by tightness in his left calf. With the two starters out, Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga we scheduled to start against the Rockets.

“I always enjoy these type of games,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Obviously I would rather have Steph and Draymond, but I like seeing our other guys get opportunities.”

Golden State had lost five straight games prior to Thursday, all by 10 or fewer points, as it began a stretch with three games in four nights at Chase Center.

The Warriors haven’t set up a schedule for when Curry might rest, though Kerr said it will be a regular conversation with the training staff evaluating how the two-time MVP is doing physically at age 36 and in his 16th NBA season.

Kerr is encouraged with how Curry has looked in terms of his agility, movement and being active.

“Steph’s knee stuff the last couple weeks with three in four games and he’s in pain, we’re not playing him,” Kerr said. “We can’t play him every game through this stretch every game and expect him to get through it. … We have to help him get through the woods on this one. Same thing with Draymond, otherwise you’re chasing your tail and then guys end up missing weeks at a time. It’s nothing more than the training staff helping them get through the woods and hopefully over the long haul that means they end up playing more games than they otherwise would’ve.”

