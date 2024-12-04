With 13 newcomers, South Carolina Senate may tackle tough issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Senate leaders are thinking about tackling some issues like tax reform that have been too tough to handle now that they have the largest number of newly elected members since at least World War II. The 13 new senators — nine Republicans and four Democrats — came to the Statehouse on Wednesday. They met, gave brief introductory speeches and collected their committee assignments. The session doesn’t start for 40 more days. When it does start Republican Majority Leader Shane Massey expects education vouchers, lawsuit reform and energy policy to be some of the first issues debated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.