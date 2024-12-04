The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty-thousand multi-colored lights are shining on Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree, with crowds gathering to witness the annual New York City tradition. The giant Norway spruce, which this year hails from a tiny Massachusetts town, is also topped with a Swarovski star crown featuring 3 million crystals. The annual ceremony, held Wednesday night, came hours after a gunman killed the CEO of United Healthcare about five blocks away. Security was tight at the tree-lighting ceremony and on the subway. The 74-foot-high tree was cut down last month in West Stockbridge and trucked to Center Plaza last month. It was originally spotted by the Rockefeller Center’s head gardener in 2020. Now lighted, it will be on display until mid-January.

