Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun into Wisconsin high school

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin arrested a 16-year-old student after he allegedly brought a gun to his high school. The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that Indian Trail High School and Academy’s resource officer received information Monday that a photo of the student with a gun had been posted on social media. The student was arrested at the school, and investigators determined that he had hidden a firearm in a “sensitive area.” The statement didn’t elaborate, and a police spokesperson didn’t immediately return an email seeking more details. The incident marks the second time in recent weeks that a teen tried to bring a gun into a Kenosha school. Police arrested a 13-year-old boy Nov. 7 after police said he tried to bring a gun into Roosevelt Elementary School.

