North Dakota governor charts his path to Interior with a rosy state oil and gas outlook

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has handed his final budget blueprint to lawmakers that includes a rosy picture based largely on his state’s success in extracting near-record levels of oil and gas from the ground. The Republican nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Interior Department ends his second term as governor next week. Burgum is a wealthy software entrepreneur whose new position would oversee public lands and natural resources. North Dakota is the No. 3 oil-producing state in the U.S. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong will succeed Burgum as governor on Dec. 15.

