Italy’s Meloni and Hungary’s Orbán pledge deeper cooperation on migration and Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni has met her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán in Rome, where the two discussed the situation in the Middle East, their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and their commitment to the eastern country’s reconstruction. The two far-right leaders also discussed their nations’ commitment to Ukraine’s reconstruction ahead of the next recovery conference, which will be held in Rome in July 2025.

