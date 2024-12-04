Billionaire who performed the first private spacewalk is Trump’s pick to lead NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has tapped a tech billionaire who performed the first private spacewalk to lead NASA. Trump announced on Wednesday his choice for NASA administrator. Jared Isaacman, CEO and founder of a credit card-processing company, has been a close collaborator with Elon Musk ever since buying his first chartered flight with SpaceX. He took along contest winners on that 2021 trip and followed it in September with a mission where he briefly popped out the hatch to test SpaceX’s new spacewalking suits. The 41-year-old has two more flights reserved with SpaceX.

