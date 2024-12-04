After 1 year, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina nears its enrollment goal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Enrollment in North Carolina’s new Medicaid coverage for low-income adults has nearly reached the state’s goal of 600,000 in only a year. So says Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration, which reports that over 590,000 are enrolled in Medicaid expansion. At the start of expansion in December 2023, Cooper’s administration had estimated 600,000 would be reached within two years. Cooper celebrated the enrollment news and other health care accomplishments during a speaking event in Greenville. The Democratic governor leaves office at the end of the month after two terms. He’s also citing more money for mental health treatment and an effort to rid hospital patients of medical debt.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.