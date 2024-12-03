Justice Department announces sweeping reforms to curb suicides in federal prisons and jails

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is ramping up efforts to address a crisis of suicides and systemic failures in federal prisons and jails, announcing sweeping reforms aimed at overhauling how mental health care is provided behind bars. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco outlined the measures in a memo and report Tuesday, directing the Bureau of Prisons to update suicide prevention protocols, improve mental health assessments for inmates, and adopt data-driven strategies to reduce deaths in custody. The reforms will also apply to facilities overseen by the U.S. Marshals Service, a broader effort to address chronic shortcomings across the federal detention system.

