Judge sets trial date for Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has set a date of Oct. 20, 2025, for the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife. Brian Walshe faces first-degree murder and other charges in the death of his Ana Walshe whose body has never been recovered. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges. Walshe appeared Monday in Norfolk Superior Court dressed in a suit and his wrists in handcuffs. Walshe’s defense team is seeking documents related to the handling of two other cases by Norfolk County investigators — including the Karen Read murder trial and the alleged killing of Sandra Birchmore by a Massachusetts detective.

