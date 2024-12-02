Floods wreak havoc in Malaysia, southern Thailand with over 30 killed, tens of thousands displaced

KOTA BARU, Malaysia (AP) — Severe floods caused by monsoon rains have killed more than 30 people and displaced tens of thousands in Malaysia and southern Thailand, with both countries preparing shelters and evacuation plans in anticipation of more heavy rain. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says five days of heavy rain that battered the country’s east coast last week was equal to the rainfall over the past six months. Rescue workers used boats to distribute food to victims trapped in their homes. Anwar says it will cost the government an estimated $224 million to repair infrastructure damaged by the floods. The rain eased over the weekend, but more downpours are forecast for later Tuesday.

