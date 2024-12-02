A look at some of the world’s major crowd disasters

Fifty-six people were killed in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea on Sunday. Guinea’s government said the chaos followed clashes between fans in the city of Nzerekore during the final of a local tournament between the Labe and Nzerekore teams in honor of Guinea’s military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya. Local media reported security forces used tear gas to try and restore calm. Here’s a look at some of the major crowd disasters in recent decades.

