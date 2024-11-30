Cal Poly hits 8 3s in second half, beats Stanford 97-90 for its first win over Cardinal since 1977

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Owen Koonce scored 30 points, Isaac Jessup scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half and Cal Poly rallied late to beat Stanford 97-90 on Saturday night.

Jessup hit consecutive 3-pointers during a 10-2 surge to give Cal Poly its first lead since the opening minutes of the game, 79-78, with 4:58 remaining. Stanford regained the advantage on the next possession and then later tied it 84-all on Maxime Raynaud’s layup with 1:50 left.

Jarred Hyder answered with another 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 spurt to help the Mustangs pull away.

Cal Poly shot 20 of 28 (71%) from the floor and made 8 of 14 from long range in the second half.

Koonce shot 12 of 16 from the floor and Jessup finished 7 for 11. The pair combined for eight of the Mustangs’ 12 3-pointers. Mac Riniker added 12 points for Cal Poly (6-4). Peter Bandelj scored 11 points and Jarred Hyder had 10.

Raynaud scored 21 points to lead Stanford (6-2). Jaylen Blakes and Benny Gealer added 17 points apiece.

Cal Poly snapped an eight game losing streak against Stanford and won for just the second time in the series, the last coming in the first meeting on Nov. 27, 1977.

Raynaud scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting and made two 3-pointers to help the Cardinal build a 43-34 lead at the break. Koonce scored 16 first-half points to pace Cal Poly. The Cardinal had its largest lead of the game, 46-34, on the first basket of the second half.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball