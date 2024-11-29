Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs face the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift is spending Black Friday amid a sea of red to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in a chilly matinee at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift has the Thanksgiving weekend off from her Eras Tour before it wraps with three shows in Vancouver beginning Dec. 6. Earlier in the day, Target stores across the country began selling an exclusive book devoted to the Eras Tour along with a bonus edition of her “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” that it said would only be available in stores on Black Friday.

