Ohio attorney general appeals ruling striking down statewide abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general will appeal a ruling that struck down the most far-reaching of the state’s laws restricting abortion. A county judge in Ohio determined in October that last year’s voter-approved amendment enshrining reproductive rights effectively made the so-called heartbeat law unconstitutional. The law banning most abortions once cardiac activity is detected had been paused pending the challenge. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday filed a notice of appeal with the court. His office says there are provisions in the law that aren’t addressed in the constitutional amendment.

