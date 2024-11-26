Police say FBI agent sexually assaulted 2 women after promise of free tattoos, modeling

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police say an FBI agent charged in Maryland with sexually assaulting two women contacted his alleged victims through social media with a promise to give them free tattoos and modeling work. Montgomery County police said Tuesday that Eduardo Valdivia used aliases as he contacted the women through an Instagram account for a tattoo parlor in Gaithersburg. Assistant Police Chief Nicholas Augustine said neither woman knew Valdivia was an FBI agent. Valdivia is accused of sexually assaulting the women during photo shoots at a tattoo studio and a hotel. A judge ordered him held without bond Tuesday. The man’s attorney said Valdivia’s interactions with the women were consensual.

